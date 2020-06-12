All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2712 NW 44th Street

2712 Northwest 44th Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2712 Northwest 44th Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2712 NW 44th Street · Avail. Jul 10

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
2712 NW 44th Street Available 07/10/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h4n5SJpCxgF

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is a brand new construction and conveniently located in central Ankeny with fantastic access to Praire Ridge area schools and amenities!! The entry opens into a foyer and a large coat closet. From there you can see up the staircase to the second floor and down the hallway to the updated kitchen area. Hardwood floors continue from the foyer through to the open floor plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances that stay with the home, granite counter-tops throughout and a large eat-in island. Looking over from there, you can see the dining area located by glass sliding doors which lead to an over-sized deck off the back that overlooks the large backyard. This outside space is perfect for summer entertaining! The living room is carpeted and a built-in fireplace surrounded by a custom built-in mantle with entertainment hookups. Just off the kitchen and living area are a convenient half-bath and a mudroom. Moving to the second level, we find all 4 bedrooms along with a full sized laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom is huge with a connecting walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual connecting sinks. All 3 spare bedrooms are nice sized with connecting closets and a spare full bathroom just off the hallway for convenience. This home does consider small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5805973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

