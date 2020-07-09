Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

1021 NE Greenview Drive Available 07/24/20 NORTH SIDE OF ANKENY!! 2 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=upJAMQ3qMHE



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This spacious two-story, townhome is located between Otter Creek Golf Course and Briarwood Club of Ankeny! The entrance opens up into an open floor plan living and kitchen space! The living room features hardwood floors and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. From the living room, you can look into the kitchen/ dining area which includes all the stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar! Off of the kitchen, you will find a large pantry, access to the garage, and a convenient half bath. Moving up the staircase to the second floor, are both bedrooms, the large full bathroom, and an easy access laundry room. The bathroom features a large whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity. The master and spare bedrooms are located down the hall and have good-sized closets with hallway access to the bathroom and laundry room. Add in the 1-car garage and this unit is a steal! Per the HOA, this property does accept one pet under 45lbs or two pets with a combined weight of 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, and please, no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Origination Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



