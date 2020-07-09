All apartments in Ankeny
Location

1021 Northeast Greenview Drive, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 NE Greenview Drive · Avail. Jul 24

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1021 NE Greenview Drive Available 07/24/20 NORTH SIDE OF ANKENY!! 2 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=upJAMQ3qMHE

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This spacious two-story, townhome is located between Otter Creek Golf Course and Briarwood Club of Ankeny! The entrance opens up into an open floor plan living and kitchen space! The living room features hardwood floors and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. From the living room, you can look into the kitchen/ dining area which includes all the stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar! Off of the kitchen, you will find a large pantry, access to the garage, and a convenient half bath. Moving up the staircase to the second floor, are both bedrooms, the large full bathroom, and an easy access laundry room. The bathroom features a large whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity. The master and spare bedrooms are located down the hall and have good-sized closets with hallway access to the bathroom and laundry room. Add in the 1-car garage and this unit is a steal! Per the HOA, this property does accept one pet under 45lbs or two pets with a combined weight of 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, and please, no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Origination Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5968781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have any available units?
1021 NE Greenview Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have?
Some of 1021 NE Greenview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 NE Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 NE Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 NE Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 NE Greenview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 NE Greenview Drive offers parking.
Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 NE Greenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1021 NE Greenview Drive has a pool.
Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 NE Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 NE Greenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 NE Greenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 NE Greenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
