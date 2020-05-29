Amenities

91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage. Living room has vaulted ceiling, open kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet and large deck. Includes pool table in family room. Furniture not included. Swimming pool, hot tub, futura stone deck and landscaped yard. Central air conditioning. One year lease. Includes yard and pool service. Tenant responsible for utilities. No smoking. Pet negotiable. Application fee. Call (808) 596-0007 to see. June Maeda Realty, Inc. (RB-13214)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3707144)