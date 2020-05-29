All apartments in Kapolei
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

91-1476 Halahua St

91-1476 Halahua Street · (808) 596-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1476 Halahua St · Avail. Jul 1

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage. Living room has vaulted ceiling, open kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet and large deck. Includes pool table in family room. Furniture not included. Swimming pool, hot tub, futura stone deck and landscaped yard. Central air conditioning. One year lease. Includes yard and pool service. Tenant responsible for utilities. No smoking. Pet negotiable. Application fee. Call (808) 596-0007 to see. June Maeda Realty, Inc. (RB-13214)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3707144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1476 Halahua St have any available units?
91-1476 Halahua St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1476 Halahua St have?
Some of 91-1476 Halahua St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1476 Halahua St currently offering any rent specials?
91-1476 Halahua St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1476 Halahua St pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1476 Halahua St is pet friendly.
Does 91-1476 Halahua St offer parking?
Yes, 91-1476 Halahua St does offer parking.
Does 91-1476 Halahua St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1476 Halahua St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1476 Halahua St have a pool?
Yes, 91-1476 Halahua St has a pool.
Does 91-1476 Halahua St have accessible units?
No, 91-1476 Halahua St does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1476 Halahua St have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1476 Halahua St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1476 Halahua St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1476 Halahua St has units with air conditioning.
