Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

91-1017 Hokupa St.

91-1017 Hokupa Street · (808) 439-8201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1017 Hokupa Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1017 Hokupa St. · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom (Kapolei) -
Spacious split level home located a short distance to community parks, Walmart, Kapolei Shopping Center, Kapolei Commons and the newly developed Ka Makana Ali'i where you'll find an array of shops and restaurants to choose from.

Property features:

* Wall to Wall Carpets upstairs and Laminate Flooring Downstairs
* Split System Air Conditioning
* Vaulted Ceilings
* Ceiling Fan
* Two (2) Car Enclosed Garage
* Solar
* Yard Service

** Tenant Pays for: Water/Sewer, Electricity / Phone / Cable, etc.

** Lease Term: 1 Year to start

** No Pets

** No Housing Assistance

(RLNE3982897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have any available units?
91-1017 Hokupa St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have?
Some of 91-1017 Hokupa St.'s amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1017 Hokupa St. currently offering any rent specials?
91-1017 Hokupa St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1017 Hokupa St. pet-friendly?
No, 91-1017 Hokupa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kapolei.
Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. offer parking?
Yes, 91-1017 Hokupa St. does offer parking.
Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1017 Hokupa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have a pool?
No, 91-1017 Hokupa St. does not have a pool.
Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have accessible units?
No, 91-1017 Hokupa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1017 Hokupa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1017 Hokupa St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1017 Hokupa St. has units with air conditioning.
