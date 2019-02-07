91-1017 Hokupa St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom (Kapolei) -

Spacious split level home located a short distance to community parks, Walmart, Kapolei Shopping Center, Kapolei Commons and the newly developed Ka Makana Ali'i where you'll find an array of shops and restaurants to choose from.



Property features:



* Wall to Wall Carpets upstairs and Laminate Flooring Downstairs

* Split System Air Conditioning

* Vaulted Ceilings

* Ceiling Fan

* Two (2) Car Enclosed Garage

* Solar

* Yard Service



** Tenant Pays for: Water/Sewer, Electricity / Phone / Cable, etc.



** Lease Term: 1 Year to start



** No Pets



** No Housing Assistance



(RLNE3982897)