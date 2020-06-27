All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 92-783 Laaloa Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
92-783 Laaloa Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

92-783 Laaloa Place

92-783 Laaloa Place · (808) 777-0618 ext. 2874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

92-783 Laaloa Place, Honolulu County, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-783 Laaloa Place · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
92-783 Laaloa Place Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home with SOLAR! - You'll love this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Honokai Hale!

Home has been freshly painted exterior and custom interior paint...and is tiled throughout - no carpet!

Upgrades include Custom Blinds on lanai door, Air Conditioning, and SOLAR!

1 time per month yard service Included
Pest control Quarterly Included

Click the link below for a 360 Degree, Interactive Virtual Tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7tc8MG5porC

$25 Application Fee per Adult
Non-Smoking Unit
Tenant pays all Utilities
Small Dog may be permitted with Pet Deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4972843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-783 Laaloa Place have any available units?
92-783 Laaloa Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-783 Laaloa Place have?
Some of 92-783 Laaloa Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-783 Laaloa Place currently offering any rent specials?
92-783 Laaloa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-783 Laaloa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 92-783 Laaloa Place is pet friendly.
Does 92-783 Laaloa Place offer parking?
No, 92-783 Laaloa Place does not offer parking.
Does 92-783 Laaloa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-783 Laaloa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-783 Laaloa Place have a pool?
No, 92-783 Laaloa Place does not have a pool.
Does 92-783 Laaloa Place have accessible units?
No, 92-783 Laaloa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 92-783 Laaloa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-783 Laaloa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-783 Laaloa Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-783 Laaloa Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 92-783 Laaloa Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave
Ewa Beach, HI 96706
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street
Waipahu, HI 96797
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity