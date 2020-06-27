Amenities

92-783 Laaloa Place Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home with SOLAR! - You'll love this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Honokai Hale!



Home has been freshly painted exterior and custom interior paint...and is tiled throughout - no carpet!



Upgrades include Custom Blinds on lanai door, Air Conditioning, and SOLAR!



1 time per month yard service Included

Pest control Quarterly Included



Click the link below for a 360 Degree, Interactive Virtual Tour



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7tc8MG5porC



$25 Application Fee per Adult

Non-Smoking Unit

Tenant pays all Utilities

Small Dog may be permitted with Pet Deposit



No Cats Allowed



