2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1206 Laukahi St
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
950 sqft
2 bedrooms avaiable in best public school district - Property Id: 297520 Brand new 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swim pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.
Hawaii Kai
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.
Hawaii Kai
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.
Hawaii Kai
520 Lunalilo Home Road
520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1009 sqft
HAWAII KAI – COLONY AT THE PENINSULA! 10 Years Old, Must See! Spacious 1,250 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths/Lanai/ covered 2 Parking Stalls (tandem). Brand New carpet / Newer Washer & Dryer / Central A/C / Gated Community.
Hawaii Kai
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive
6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1236 sqft
Fully furnished spacious two bedroom, two baths with two covered ground floor parking stalls. Magnificent unobstructed view of the Hawaii Kai Marina, Maunalua Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii Kai
531 Hahaione Street
531 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1211 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY SECURE UNIT NEAR ELEVATOR - High floor, 2 covered parking, all new appliances, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms.
Hawaii Kai
139 Nawiliwili Street
139 Nāwiliwili Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1688 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath and open concept home in Hawaii Kai with Den that can be a 3rd bedroom Large pad to park 3 cars at the top of the driveway. Wonderful breezy home. Lovely views of the ocean. Great BBQ area.
Waialae - Kahala
4999 Kahala Avenue
4999 Kahala Avenue, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1555 sqft
Beach Front Living, Lush tropical, large enclosed Lanai in this First Floor Convenience. Heated, salt water pool, exercise room, steps to famed Kahala Beach.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu
Waialae - Kahala
4124 Keanu Street
4124 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1035 sqft
Perfect location andgreat 2bed/2bath floorplan! This home features a large open floorplan with an updated kitchen, full size washer/dryer and brand new refrigerator.
Waialae - Kahala
4134 Keanu Street #4
4134 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1035 sqft
Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.
Waialae - Kahala
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waialae - Kahala
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077 Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.
Kaimuki
3711 Mariposa Dr
3711 Mariposa Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1152 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN THIS 2BR/1BA MAUNALANI HEIGHTS HOUSE - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Waialae - Kahala
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A
4300 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
985 sqft
Kahala Towers 2 Bdrm., 2 bath, Furnished with 1 Parking! - Super nice furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with 1 parking stall.
Kaimuki
1321 Ekaha Ave - 3 (Two Bedroom)
1321 Ekaha Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Spacious unfurnished two bedroom one bath with two parking (tandem) in Kaimuki. Electricity and water/sewer included. No pets or Section 8. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee.
Waialae - Kahala
4912 Kilauea Avenue
4912 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1032 sqft
THIS END UNIT IS LOCATED ACROSS FROM WILSON ELEMENTARY SCHOLL AND PARK. CLOSE TO KAHALA MALL, BUS LINES. GREAT LOCATION! PLEASE CALL: ALAN MORIKAWA PH. (808)- 286-4930
Results within 5 miles of East Honolulu
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Kailua
333 Aoloa St. #236
333 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
906 sqft
333 Aoloa St. #236 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath condo in the heart of Kailua - Spacious 825 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Two covered parking stalls and on site security personnel.
Mccully - Moiliili
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1212 Punahou Street, #2605
1212 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
981 sqft
Banyan Tree Plaza 2/2 with Wonderful views - Available Now! Enjoy peaceful views from this 2 bdm/2 bath unit conveniently located in the well-maintained Banyan Tree Plaza.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1069 Spencer St #303
1069 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
718 sqft
Located a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit comes with 1 open parking stall and is located just a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu. Each bedroom has air conditioning units with it's own lanai access.
