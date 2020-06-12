/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM
84 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
520 Lunalilo Home Road
520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1009 sqft
HAWAII KAI – COLONY AT THE PENINSULA! 10 Years Old, Must See! Spacious 1,250 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths/Lanai/ covered 2 Parking Stalls (tandem). Brand New carpet / Newer Washer & Dryer / Central A/C / Gated Community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive
6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1236 sqft
Fully furnished spacious two bedroom, two baths with two covered ground floor parking stalls. Magnificent unobstructed view of the Hawaii Kai Marina, Maunalua Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
531 Hahaione Street
531 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1211 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY SECURE UNIT NEAR ELEVATOR - High floor, 2 covered parking, all new appliances, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
139 Nawiliwili Street
139 Nāwiliwili Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1688 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath and open concept home in Hawaii Kai with Den that can be a 3rd bedroom Large pad to park 3 cars at the top of the driveway. Wonderful breezy home. Lovely views of the ocean. Great BBQ area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4999 Kahala Avenue
4999 Kahala Avenue, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1555 sqft
Beach Front Living, Lush tropical, large enclosed Lanai in this First Floor Convenience. Heated, salt water pool, exercise room, steps to famed Kahala Beach.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4134 Keanu Street #4
4134 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1035 sqft
Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077 Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A
4300 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
913 sqft
Kahala Towers 2 Bdrm., 2 bath, Furnished with 1 Parking! - Super nice furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with 1 parking stall.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4912 Kilauea Avenue
4912 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1032 sqft
THIS END UNIT IS LOCATED ACROSS FROM WILSON ELEMENTARY SCHOLL AND PARK. CLOSE TO KAHALA MALL, BUS LINES. GREAT LOCATION! PLEASE CALL: ALAN MORIKAWA PH. (808)- 286-4930
Results within 5 miles of East Honolulu
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1812 sqft
3038 Felix St Available 06/15/20 LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
14 DAYS FREE RENT!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
786 sqft
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready.
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1212 Punahou Street, #2605
1212 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
981 sqft
Banyan Tree Plaza 2/2 with Wonderful views - Available Now! Enjoy peaceful views from this 2 bdm/2 bath unit conveniently located in the well-maintained Banyan Tree Plaza.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3019 Kalakaua Ave. #5
3019 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2140 sqft
3019 Kalakaua Avenue #5 - 2/ Bedroom 2/ Bathroom Oceanfront No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816164)
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
322 Aoloa St. #1307
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
964 sqft
Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled two bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1189 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
Similar Pages
East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Honolulu 3 BedroomsEast Honolulu Apartments with BalconyEast Honolulu Apartments with Garage
East Honolulu Apartments with GymEast Honolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Honolulu Apartments with ParkingEast Honolulu Apartments with PoolEast Honolulu Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI