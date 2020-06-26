All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:39 AM

7852 Makaaoa Place

7852 Makaaoa Place · (808) 591-1110
Location

7852 Makaaoa Place, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
A gated community at Queens Gate II, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 car garage on the golf course. 2100 + sq. ft. living space, upgraded carpet, a/c in all rooms, washer, dryer, d/w.

Fenced courtyard with deck, yard service included. Separate dining area, family room and living area.

2 racquetball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, recreation center.

Tenant pays all utilities………..Electric, cable, phone, water/sewer.

No smoking in property, No Pets.

Call Sherie Hitchcock (RS), #57968 - (808)561-6833

Apply on line at www.mariehansenproperties.com, Application fee of $22 for applicants 18 yrs and older.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,995

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7852 Makaaoa Place have any available units?
7852 Makaaoa Place has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7852 Makaaoa Place have?
Some of 7852 Makaaoa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7852 Makaaoa Place currently offering any rent specials?
7852 Makaaoa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7852 Makaaoa Place pet-friendly?
No, 7852 Makaaoa Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 7852 Makaaoa Place offer parking?
Yes, 7852 Makaaoa Place offers parking.
Does 7852 Makaaoa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7852 Makaaoa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7852 Makaaoa Place have a pool?
No, 7852 Makaaoa Place does not have a pool.
Does 7852 Makaaoa Place have accessible units?
No, 7852 Makaaoa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7852 Makaaoa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7852 Makaaoa Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7852 Makaaoa Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7852 Makaaoa Place has units with air conditioning.
