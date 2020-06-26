7852 Makaaoa Place

Amenities

A gated community at Queens Gate II, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 car garage on the golf course. 2100 + sq. ft. living space, upgraded carpet, a/c in all rooms, washer, dryer, d/w.



Fenced courtyard with deck, yard service included. Separate dining area, family room and living area.



2 racquetball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, recreation center.



Tenant pays all utilities………..Electric, cable, phone, water/sewer.



No smoking in property, No Pets.



Call Sherie Hitchcock (RS), #57968 - (808)561-6833



Apply on line at www.mariehansenproperties.com, Application fee of $22 for applicants 18 yrs and older.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,995



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.