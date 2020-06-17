6750 Hawaii Kai Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning elevator bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill

Enjoy unobstructed view of Hawaii Kai marina, Maunalua Bay and the Blue Pacific Ocean from the very top of Naniwa Gardens. Fully furnished penthouse unit. Each elevator services only 2 units per floor, your privacy is assured and wait time greatly reduced. Near bus lines, and only a building away from Oahu Health Club catering to Hawaii Kai residents with very reasonable rates. 2 prime parking stalls next to each other. Chill and enjoy the relaxing evening view from your covered patio, always cool & breezy. 2 b.r. and 2 full bath consisting 1328 sq.ft. of living area. Air conditioned. 6 to 12 months lease with your good credit. Tenant pays sewer ($58.00/month) electricity & Spectrum T.V. service.