Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

6750 Hawaii Kai Drive

6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive · (808) 381-3256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
elevator
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy unobstructed view of Hawaii Kai marina, Maunalua Bay and the Blue Pacific Ocean from the very top of Naniwa Gardens. Fully furnished penthouse unit. Each elevator services only 2 units per floor, your privacy is assured and wait time greatly reduced. Near bus lines, and only a building away from Oahu Health Club catering to Hawaii Kai residents with very reasonable rates. 2 prime parking stalls next to each other. Chill and enjoy the relaxing evening view from your covered patio, always cool & breezy. 2 b.r. and 2 full bath consisting 1328 sq.ft. of living area. Air conditioned. 6 to 12 months lease with your good credit. Tenant pays sewer ($58.00/month) electricity & Spectrum T.V. service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have any available units?
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have?
Some of 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive does offer parking.
Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have a pool?
No, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have accessible units?
No, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6750 Hawaii Kai Drive has units with air conditioning.
