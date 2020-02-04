All apartments in East Honolulu


Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

1142 Waikui Place

1142 Waikui Place · (808) 735-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1142 Waikui Place, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 5149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
True Hawaiian style, beautifully renovated single level home on world famous Waialae Country Club. Resort living minutes from downtown and Waikiki. Serene poolside entertaining with custom designed cabana sporting built-in barbecue, sink, refrigerator and surround-sound TV entertainment system. Open floorplan features gourmet kitchen with Wolf and Viking appliances featuring gas range, dual ovens, dual refrigerators, & wine cooler; luxurious master bedroom suite with generous closet space & adjoining office. Two additional bedroom suites are spacious and private. Premiere 1/3 acre corner lot featuring mature landscaping with your own tropical fruit trees, &koi pond, all secured by a rock-wall. Offered fully furnished, call Kimo at 808-255-2400 to schedule a viewing, 48-hour notice required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Waikui Place have any available units?
1142 Waikui Place has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1142 Waikui Place have?
Some of 1142 Waikui Place's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Waikui Place currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Waikui Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Waikui Place pet-friendly?
No, 1142 Waikui Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 1142 Waikui Place offer parking?
No, 1142 Waikui Place does not offer parking.
Does 1142 Waikui Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Waikui Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Waikui Place have a pool?
Yes, 1142 Waikui Place has a pool.
Does 1142 Waikui Place have accessible units?
No, 1142 Waikui Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Waikui Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 Waikui Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 Waikui Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 Waikui Place does not have units with air conditioning.
