Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1047 Koko Uka Place

1047 Koko Uka Place · (808) 957-0776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1047 Koko Uka Place, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1047 Koko Uka Place · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Koko Villas! 3 Bdrm., 3 Bathroom, 2 car Encl. garage, 10' ceilings, A/C - Lovely bright single-level home located in Koko Villas! 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms + home office. Nice sized square footage of: 2,177. Two car enclosed garage with garage door opener + storage...Home features include: 10' ceilings, split A/C + ceiling fans, mirror closet doors and walk-in closet in the Master bedroom. Home built in 2004 and is located on a Cul-De-Sac. Private flat back yard with lanai, nice for relaxing. Convenient location to beaches and Hawaii Kai shopping, entertainment & golf course! No animals of any type and non-smokers only.
Yard service included.
**Tenant is required to have a Renter's Insurance policy.
For information or schedule a showing call: Pacific Realty Group LLC: 808-957-0776/808-428-0266.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Koko Uka Place have any available units?
1047 Koko Uka Place has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1047 Koko Uka Place have?
Some of 1047 Koko Uka Place's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Koko Uka Place currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Koko Uka Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Koko Uka Place pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Koko Uka Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 1047 Koko Uka Place offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Koko Uka Place does offer parking.
Does 1047 Koko Uka Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Koko Uka Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Koko Uka Place have a pool?
No, 1047 Koko Uka Place does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Koko Uka Place have accessible units?
No, 1047 Koko Uka Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Koko Uka Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Koko Uka Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Koko Uka Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1047 Koko Uka Place has units with air conditioning.
