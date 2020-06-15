1047 Koko Uka Place

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Koko Villas! 3 Bdrm., 3 Bathroom, 2 car Encl. garage, 10' ceilings, A/C - Lovely bright single-level home located in Koko Villas! 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms + home office. Nice sized square footage of: 2,177. Two car enclosed garage with garage door opener + storage...Home features include: 10' ceilings, split A/C + ceiling fans, mirror closet doors and walk-in closet in the Master bedroom. Home built in 2004 and is located on a Cul-De-Sac. Private flat back yard with lanai, nice for relaxing. Convenient location to beaches and Hawaii Kai shopping, entertainment & golf course! No animals of any type and non-smokers only.

Yard service included.

**Tenant is required to have a Renter's Insurance policy.

For information or schedule a showing call: Pacific Realty Group LLC: 808-957-0776/808-428-0266.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799677)