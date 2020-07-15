Apartment List
/
GA
/
monroe
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Monroe, GA with garages

Monroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Amber Trail
912 Amber Trail, Monroe, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2033 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 on Large Fenced Lot - All Bedrooms Have Vaulted Ceilings - Plenty of Storage in Unfinished Basement - Refrigerator Included - Professionally Managed - Ready for Quick Move-In!
Results within 1 mile of Monroe

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
333 River Landing Drive
333 River Landing Drive, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1724 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2331 Bobway Trl
2331 Bobway Trail, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
1.0 ACRE CORNER LOT WITH CIRCULAR DRIVE * PRIVATE * MASTER ON UPPER LEVEL WITH SPA BATH * 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATH ON THE MAIN * FRESH PAINT INSIDE & OUT,DUAL HVAC, 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
530 Sterling Water Dr
530 Sterling Water Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2358 sqft
Immaculate traditional ranch in desired Lake Shore Estates.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1619 Spring Hill Court
1619 Spring Hill Court, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
1642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,642 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
781 Dove Tree Ln
781 Dove Tree Ln, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2009 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Social Circle.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Tara Cmns
214 Tara Commons Walk, Loganville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Spacious townhome, Master on Main with two closets and large master bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms one full bath and a loft area for second living room. Walk to park next door with playground and walking paths.

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
196 St Andrews Ct
196 St Andrews Court, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3174 sqft
ELEGANT ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME * OPEN GREATROOM & KEEPING ROOM FEATURING DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE * OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVENS, GOURMET GAS COOKTOP, REFRIGERATOR AND PANTRY.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
417 Vista Way
417 Vista Way, Walnut Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1410 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1254 Saint James Place
1254 St James Place, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2491 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 5 bedroom/3 bath home featuring amazing curb appeal large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chefï¿½??s kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Monroe, GA

Monroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GATucker, GA
Milledgeville, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College