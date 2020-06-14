Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA with garage

Wilmington Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break...

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,695
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ardmore - Gould Estates - Olin Heights
1 Unit Available
637 Columbus Drive
637 Columbus Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Wonderful Ardsley Park area brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in over 2,000 sq ft. Has large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and huge bonus room for home office or great playroom or craft room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
620 East 48th St- Upper
620 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ardsley Park Apartment - This second floor apartment features two bedrooms, one bathroom & living room. Kitchen is furnished with stove and refrigerator. Large deck. Central heat & air. Laundry connections are located in the garage.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
425 East McDonough Street
425 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Stunning top floor listing. Unit is all hardwood with views of the surrounding church and buildings. Stainless steel appliances. Unit Images coming soon.
City Guide for Wilmington Island, GA

If you like the beach, fishing or anything having to do with the water, and also have a penchant for charming southern accents and old-fashioned Southern manners, then Wilmington Island is the place for you!

This town is basically a suburb of Savannah, which is where most people that live here head for work because it's only a 20-minute drive east to the bigger city. The Tybee Island beach community is also just 10 minutes away. It's one of several barrier islands off the coast of Savannah and the location really can't be beat. You have the best of all worlds, with the beach right there at your fingertips and all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ask for just minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wilmington Island, GA

Wilmington Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

