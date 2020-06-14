15 Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA with garage

If you like the beach, fishing or anything having to do with the water, and also have a penchant for charming southern accents and old-fashioned Southern manners, then Wilmington Island is the place for you!

This town is basically a suburb of Savannah, which is where most people that live here head for work because it's only a 20-minute drive east to the bigger city. The Tybee Island beach community is also just 10 minutes away. It's one of several barrier islands off the coast of Savannah and the location really can't be beat. You have the best of all worlds, with the beach right there at your fingertips and all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ask for just minutes away.