15 Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA with garage
If you like the beach, fishing or anything having to do with the water, and also have a penchant for charming southern accents and old-fashioned Southern manners, then Wilmington Island is the place for you!
This town is basically a suburb of Savannah, which is where most people that live here head for work because it's only a 20-minute drive east to the bigger city. The Tybee Island beach community is also just 10 minutes away. It's one of several barrier islands off the coast of Savannah and the location really can't be beat. You have the best of all worlds, with the beach right there at your fingertips and all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ask for just minutes away. See more
Wilmington Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.