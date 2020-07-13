/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1 Lantern Lane
1 Lantern Lane, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1961 sqft
1 Lantern Lane Savannah, GA 31410 Beautiful Executive Home in a fantastic Wilmington Island neighborhood. The best school district! Convenient to everything; downtown and Tybee Island are minutes away. 3BR 2.5BA. Split floor plan.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
7204 Mercer Point Boulevard #7204
7204 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
678 sqft
Island Living! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit with screened in balcony and built in computer desk area with washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
55 Mulberry Bluff Drive
55 Mulberry Bluff Drive, Dutch Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,320
4130 sqft
Live on the Intracoastal Waterway in the highly sought after private community off Dutch Island. This Hardcoat stucco house has 4130 sq ft of living space. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
503 Parkersburg Rd
503 Parkersburg Road, Isle of Hope, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Isle of Hope Savannah Georgia - Property Id: 304857 A charming home located in Charming Isle of Hope. Close to churches stores community pool. Walk along historic Bluff drive ride bike inder tree lined streets.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
166 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
95 Units Available
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
412 E Gaston Street
412 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2296 sqft
Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.
