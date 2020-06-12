/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Victory Heights
6 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pine Gardens
62 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakdale
14 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Paradise Park
8 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
13 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Paradise Park
30 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
6803 Waters Ave Home B
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$735
788 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - Two bedroom mobile home with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and covered carport Water, trash, and lot rent included Gas and electric Security deposit equal to rent 6 month leases available Pets
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
1 Unit Available
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Metropolitan
1 Unit Available
2228 Whitaker Street
2228 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Large two or three bedroom unit, about 1300 square feet, (with space for a separate office too!) with original hardwood floors, two decorative fireplaces, spacious rooms, 1 1/2 baths, great outdoor space, and exceptionally convenient location to
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
614 E Duffy Street
614 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
817 sqft
Fabulous 2BR, 2BA Downtown condo! Single story cottage-style condo community with easy access! Urban chic decor' with corrugated steel inlaid in tray ceilings in both bedrooms! Full Sized Washer and Dryer included in the Rent! Off street
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
105 W Duffy Street
105 West Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1863 sqft
FABULOUS Historic Downtown Savannah Location - only 1 block from Forsyth Park! First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Apartment! Victorian Era building with beautiful Architecture and Gothic Stained Glass Windows in the Living Room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
763 E Duffy Street
763 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
2096 sqft
764 E Duffy St Savannah, GA 31401 Fantastic downtown location! Convenient to SCAD buildings, shopping and restaurants.
