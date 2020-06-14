/
furnished apartments
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal
1 Unit Available
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal
Verified
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash
Old Commons
1 Unit Available
710 Boundary Street, 2a
710 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
100 Pines
1 Unit Available
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.
Old Commons
1 Unit Available
710 Boundary Street
710 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
9306 sqft
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required.
West End
1 Unit Available
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
Results within 10 miles of Port Royal
Verified
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.
1 Unit Available
663 William Hilton Parkway 4308
663 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
2 Bedroom, Hilton Head Resort, Close to the Beach- New Offer! Move-in Today! - We present a furnished two bedroom two bathroom in Hilton Head Resort. This property is in building four with a view of the pool and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
16 Long Lake Drive
16 Long Lake Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
16 Long Lake Drive Available 04/15/20 16 LONG LAKE DRIVE (GRANDE OAKS ) - FURNISHED HOME - TURNKEY READY - Make yourself at home as you wait for your home to be completed or as you get to know the Bluffton area.
