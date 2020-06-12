/
3 bedroom apartments
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.
16 Shad River Road
16 Shad River Road, Wilmington Island, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Shad River Road in Wilmington Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2
7 Longstreet Lane
7 Longstreet Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings.
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.
Savannah State - Glynwood
2226 Vicksburg Drive
2226 Vicksburg Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2226 Vicksburg Drive in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.
Victory Heights
2040 E 37th Street
2040 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2040 E 37th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Windsor Forest
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
$
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Cuyler-Brownsville
605 West 38th Street
605 West 38th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1144 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment near downtown on west side. Large open floor plan downstairs has living room/kitchen and one of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2nd bathroom with deck.
Midtown
822 E. 37th St
822 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
822 E 37th St.
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
214 East 48th Street
214 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
214 East 48th Street Available 06/15/20 Large Apartment - (RLNE5830335)
Thomas Square
108 E. 39th Street
108 East 39th Street, Savannah, GA
108 E. 39th Street Available 07/06/20 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Victorian Home - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Victorian Home. 2 stories. Living room. Kitchen. Back yard. (RLNE5828504)
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll
