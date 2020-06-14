69 Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$835
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$917
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,081
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Eastside
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
822 E. 37th St
822 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
822 E 37th St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
15 West Jones Street
15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,469
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Have your morning coffee in the bank of bay windows overlooking the best block of Jones St. Across from SCAD Security off Bull Street, it is the most central of all Jones St.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
543 E Gordon St
543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1102 sqft
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Stepping inside, youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this Townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
304 East 35th Street
304 East 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1573 sqft
Large duplex - Convenient location - duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, front & side porches.1/2 Bath downstairs with Living room, dining room & kitchen. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full bathes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1408 E 49TH
1408 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
Mid town - This house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room with wood floors. Sunroom. Kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Washer & dryer connections. Central heat & air.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3
805 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
723 sqft
Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park. Oak floors. Spacious living room. Separate dining area. French doors off of bedroom open to balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
27 E. Jones Lane
27 East Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Fully furnished studio apartment - Rent includes electric, water/trash/refuse and basic cable. No smoking. No pets. Minimum of 6 months lease. Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. (RLNE3613079)

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
517 E 33rd Street
517 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1640 sqft
Charming Fully Renovated Home- Historic District 4 beds/2 baths - Beautifully renovated home in the Historic District downtown with off street parking. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms, hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
11 W. York St. Unit 206
11 W York St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1262 sqft
Live the Life in Downtown Savannah - In this amazing fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo overlooking Wright Square. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Hardwood floors. 1 off street parking space.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cuyler-Brownsville
1 Unit Available
633 West 35th Street
633 West 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1566 sqft
- Three bedrooms and two bathrooms freshly painted, wood flooring, new carpet master bedroom, alarm system, separate living room & dining room, large laundry room, living room with show fireplace, front porch area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
660 E 40th Street
660 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
660 E.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Dixon Park
1 Unit Available
502 E Park Avenue
502 East Park Avenue Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2974 sqft
502 E Park B Savannah, GA 31401 Ground floor apt w/ 2 private entry doors on back right side of bldg. All electric. Original wood floors, Three decorative fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilmington Island, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilmington Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

