2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
117 Ladonna Drive
117 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located on Wilmington Island! With it's close proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, Tybee Island, and easy access to downtown, it won't last long!
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2230 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Forest Lane
1 Oak Forest Lane, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath upper level apartment near Savannah State. Easy maintenance flooring with washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. Requirements are minimum credit score 535, monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount, and no prior evictions.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
1 Unit Available
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Pine Gardens
62 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Oakdale
14 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Paradise Park
8 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
13 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Paradise Park
28 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
213 E. Hall Street
213 East Hall Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
2 BED | 1 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Known as Brockington Hall. Overlooking one of Savannahs loveliest brick-paved streets, this extraordinary Italianate Villa-styled 4-story house, c. 1882, consists of over 12,000 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
1 1/2 E Gordon St
1 1/2 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1225 sqft
Brand New!! Large garden level rental overlooking Monterrey Square, steps to Forsyth Park, at the corner of Gordon and Bull streets. Enjoy the perfect blend of timeless elements and modern upgrades.
