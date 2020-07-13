Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

44 Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA with parking

Some Watkinsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 of 19

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Watkinsville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
24 Units Available
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
6 Units Available
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
120 Hope Avenue
120 Hope Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1468 sqft
120 Hope Avenue in 5 Points! - Available NOW - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 5 Points. Spacious floorpan. Well lit. Private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Off-street parking. Available NOW. ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED.*** (RLNE3937458)

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
102 Wakefield Trce
102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
*Rent is $1,400.00 with lawn care included. Rent will be reduced to $1,300.00 a month without lawn care included. Tenants will be responsible for lawn care or will be charged by management on owner's behalf.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Etowah Court
1010 Etowah Court, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1511 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom | Remodeled Ranch - Move into the beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Indian Hills. Nice level front yard with covered front porch. Enjoy the outdoors even more with an equally nice backyard with shade and patio area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2550 Hodges Mill Road
2550 Hodges Mill Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1358 sqft
2550 Hodges Mill Road Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM | AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST | NO PETS - Nice 3/2 with 2 car garage in Brookwood Estates. Oconee School district. Private backyard with rear deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5885331)

1 of 8

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Oak Bend
125 Idlewilde Drive
125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Oak Bend
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208
125 Wood Lake Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1680 sqft
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 Available 04/15/20 Immaculate Condo in The Flats of Woodlake! - Available April - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors in living areas.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Crooked Creek Rd.
1321 Crooked Creek Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1594 sqft
Newly Renovated Home In North Oconee - Available for immediate move in! This traditional and spacious 3/2 ranch style home in North Oconee is the perfect place to call home. New paint and flooring have been installed throughout the home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
119 Jolly Lane
119 Jolly Lane, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
167 Oxford Court
167 Oxford Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom unit for lease. CALL CLASSIC TEAM REALTY FOR DETAILS. (706) 353-1055 Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1040 Fieldstone Road
1040 Fieldstone Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1547 sqft
Don't miss this Oconee home. It has location, location, location. Near Hwy 316 and Mars Hill Rd but tucked away in a great neighborhood. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with a master suite on the main.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
165 Oxford Court
165 Oxford Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
115 Jolly Lane
115 Jolly Lane, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Hog Mountain Road
1700 Hog Mountain Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1651 sqft
1700 Hog Mountain Road Available 07/20/20 1700 Hog Mountain Rd - Available soon! - Quaint, country 3 bedroom home in Oconee County. Dedicated dining area and large living area. Wood burning stove. Two-car carport and large covered porch.
Results within 10 miles of Watkinsville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
58 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
23 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
59 Units Available
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Watkinsville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Watkinsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

