Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1563 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Tara Cmns
214 Tara Commons Walk, Loganville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Spacious townhome, Master on Main with two closets and large master bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms one full bath and a loft area for second living room. Walk to park next door with playground and walking paths.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.
Results within 1 mile of Loganville

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Lake Valley Drive
121 Lake Valley Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
2576 sqft
121 Lake Valley Drive Available 08/03/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom Home in Loganville - Spacious! - Come see our beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA 2Sty w/2 Car Side Entry Garage and a large welcoming front porch.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1847 sqft
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Battlement Circle
3360 Battlement Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Great family home in a small and friendly neighborhood. Beautifully maintained and updated. Featuring separate dining room and great room w/ fireplace and a covered patio with extended deck leading to the fenced-in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Loganville
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
93 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1470 Rose Terrace Circle
1470 Rose Terrace Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2514 sqft
Stunning Loganville Home. 1 bed main floor, 4 upstairs. Huge master (2nd floor) w/vaulted ceiling. M. bath has large walk-in closet, separate garden tub, walk-in shower. Bedrooms upstairs have vaulted or Trey ceilings. Laundry upstairs.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1633 Annie Love Way
1633 Annie Love Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2194 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful corner lot home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.Gorgeous new hardwood, tiled kitchen floors & open floor plan offers a ton ofspace. Formal dining and spacious breakfast area that overlooks hugebackyard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2209 Swan Lake Court
2209 Swan Lake Court Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2672 sqft
Sought after Grayson HS district, Very spacious and perfectly maintained! Four bedrooms upstairs, one guest bedroom downstairs. Large tiled den with fireplace. Formal living room and separate dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4154 Granite Falls Ln
4154 Granite Falls Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1733 sqft
Lease to own this great 4 bedroom home!!(video tour) - 4154 Granite Falls Ln, Loganville, GA 30052 It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1475 OLD LOGANVILLE Rd
1475 Old Loganville Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3657 sqft
LOTS OF SPACE! 4 BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS WITH HUGE BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 5TH BEDROOM OR KIDS PLAYROOM, OWNER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, PRIVATE OFFICE, COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, PRIVATE BACKYARD, HOUSE SITS ON 4 ACRES OF LAND.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2331 Bobway Trl
2331 Bobway Trail, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
1.0 ACRE CORNER LOT WITH CIRCULAR DRIVE * PRIVATE * MASTER ON UPPER LEVEL WITH SPA BATH * 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATH ON THE MAIN * FRESH PAINT INSIDE & OUT,DUAL HVAC, 2 CAR GARAGE

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
420 Willie Kate Lane
420 Willie Kate Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
5853 sqft
A luxury 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths is waiting for you. A perfect house for rent for a very reasonable price, 3 car garage. There are so much to enjoy in this house. Great school system. House is close to Tribble Mill park and Bay creek park.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3757 Malachi Way
3757 Malachi Way, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2532 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath ranch on 1.5 Acre lot, withfenced back yard. Formal DR, separate LR w/FP, built-in bookcase.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2039 Greenfern Court
2039 Greenfem Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3163 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful huge 2 story home in Archer school district. Veryopen & spacious floor plan. Wide foyer welcomes you in. Formal living &dining rooms. Bedroom & full bath on the main for guests. Large sunkenfamily room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2445 Moon Road
2445 Moon Rd, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1010 sqft
Large space in a thriving location proximity to Highway 20/Loganville Highway. This shopping center is the ideal place for any type of business. Daily traffic count from 2016 on Loganville Highway was 27,080 cars past the shopping center daily.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4253 Potomac Walk Court
4253 Potomac Walk Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1875 sqft
Like NEW.. Spacious home features: 2 story foyer, luxury vinyl flooring, Kitchen w island and granite countertops. Lots of windows and natural light. Huge master bedroom, Upstairs loft. Peaceful view from backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2002 Red Rose Lane
2002 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Roomy Ranch Home with a Huge Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
3195 Wellbrook Drive
3195 Wellbrook Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2ba Brick Front Home In Lake Wellbrook Subdivision. This Home Has A Large Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Eat-in Kitchen That Has Tons Of Cabinets And Counter Space.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3311 Crossgate Court
3311 Crossgate Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2240 sqft
Sought after Grayson School District! Open floor plan with formal living room, dining room and family room. Eat-in kitchen features a bar top and bay window overlooking the backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2182 Red Rose Lane
2182 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1118 sqft
Lovely Ranch Home in Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Loganville, GA

Did you know that the town of Loganville, GA was purchased for a whopping $150? That might seem like a crazy price today, but the lot on which the town was founded was purchased in 1842, making the price seem a bit more reasonable.

Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Loganville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loganville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

