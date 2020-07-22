Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Monroe, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Barrett St
409 Barrett Street, Monroe, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
Email alginrealtyrentalhomes@gmail.com for information on applying. Call 678-379-7848.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Amber Trl
912 Amber Trail, Monroe, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2033 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 on Large Fenced Lot - All Bedrooms Have Vaulted Ceilings - Plenty of Storage in Unfinished Basement - Refrigerator Included - Professionally Managed - Ready for Quick Move-In!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Glen Iris Rd
305 Glen Iris Drive, Monroe, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1330 sqft
4-sided brick ranch home on quiet street. Close to shopping, restaurants, and downtown Monroe events. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large family room, separate dining room, and tons of storage and cabinets in kitchen.

Results within 1 mile of Monroe

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
333 River Landing Drive
333 River Landing Drive, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1724 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2331 Bobway Trl
2331 Bobway Trail, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
1.0 ACRE CORNER LOT WITH CIRCULAR DRIVE * PRIVATE * MASTER ON UPPER LEVEL WITH SPA BATH * 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATH ON THE MAIN * FRESH PAINT INSIDE & OUT,DUAL HVAC, 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
170 Regency Drive
170 Regency Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
353 Trail Winds Drive
353 Trail Winds Dr, Bethlehem, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2722 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
781 Dove Tree Ln
781 Dove Tree Ln, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2009 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Social Circle.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1916 Natalie Dr
1916 Natalie Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Location, Location, Location. 3 bed / 2 bath Ranch house on quiet street. Available 8/1/2020. About 3 miles from Hwy 316 and close to everything. Privacy and large yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
417 Vista Way
417 Vista Way, Walnut Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1410 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1435 Princeton View Court
1435 Princeton View Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1583 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
353 Tara Commons Circle
353 Tara Commons Circle, Loganville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2049 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET COMMUNITY CLOSE TO PARK, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. MASTER ON MAIN WITH HUGE MASTER BATH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOODS AND FIREPLACE.

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
196 St Andrews Ct
196 St Andrews Court, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3174 sqft
ELEGANT ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME * OPEN GREATROOM & KEEPING ROOM FEATURING DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE * OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVENS, GOURMET GAS COOKTOP, REFRIGERATOR AND PANTRY.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3757 Malachi Way
3757 Malachi Way, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2532 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath ranch on 1.5 Acre lot, withfenced back yard. Formal DR, separate LR w/FP, built-in bookcase.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monroe, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

