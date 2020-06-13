Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2016 sqft
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Single-Family Home in Watkinsville - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. Lawn is maintained for the residents. (RLNE2673817)
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1191 Calls Creek Drive
1191 Calls Creek Drive, Oconee County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,000
3047 sqft
This sprawling, updated Oconee County home includes a Mother-in-Law Suite! In all, this beautiful home offers 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2791 Greensboro Highway
2791 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2364 sqft
3 Bedroom Home On A Beautiful Lot in Oconee - Available June 1, 2020! Sitting on a beautiful lot this 3 bedroom 2 bath house is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
2505 W Broad St 924
2505 West Broad Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abbey West
1 Unit Available
104 Tamara Court
104 Tamara Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1920 sqft
4BR 3.5BA TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION - 4BR/3.5 BA Town home in Tamara Hills is in perfect location... Halfway between downtown/campus, the Mall/shopping/Dining, and close to 316.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Hunters Run Road
138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
138 Hunters Run Road Available 08/06/20 LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2165 S. Milledge Ave F2
2165 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1536 sqft
2165 S.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. George Place
1 Unit Available
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20
1500 Timothy Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1384 sqft
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.
2470 Simonton Bridge Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
3/3 Home Available in Oconee County! Available 06/08/2020 - Available 06/08/2020 - Riverfront Oconee County home two minutes away from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 2600 square feet home with brick fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
595 Macon Hwy #38
595 Macon Highway, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1609 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
595 Macon Hwy #38 Available 08/03/20 595 W Macon Highway #38 - PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 - Spacious unit, vaulted wood ceilings with fireplace in living room. Convenient to the community pool. Easy access to campus and the by-pass.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
108 Magnolia Terrace
108 Magnolia Terrace, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
985 sqft
108 Magnolia Terrace - 108 Magnolia Plantation Court Available 07/20/20 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Atlanta Highway
1 Unit Available
232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F
232 Epps Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1086 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 bath with perfect location only 3 miles to downtown/campus and shopping. Units have laminate wood floors in main living room, dining room, and kitchen; plush carpet in bedrooms. Private full baths with tubs.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
102 Wakefield Trce
102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1076 sqft
Adorable 3BR, 2BA one-level cottage in desirable East Athens neighborhood, Villas at Snapfinger.

1 of 10

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Bouldercrest Circle
1151 Bouldercrest Circle, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
This Oconee County split level in a quiet neighborhood is open and airy with great light. It has a large fenced in back yard with mature trees and shrubs. It is newly renovated with fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and granite counters.

1 of 8

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oak Bend
1 Unit Available
125 Idlewilde Drive
125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Watkinsville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Watkinsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

