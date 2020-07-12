Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

75 Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Braselton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
2618 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5130 Blue Ash Court
5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision. Resort style amenities include neighborhood pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Braselton

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Ready Now!  Fresh paint and new carpet!  4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3374 Tuggle Park Rd
3374 Tuggle Park Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2053 sqft
Beautiful Stepless Ranch in Sought After Mill Creek High School in a SWIM-TENNISCommunity! OVERSIZED Master w/ SITTING area and Vaulted Ceilings. Master BathOffers Separate Shower/Tub and Double Vanity. Spacious Bedroom Upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1995 Lily Stem Trail
1995 Lily Stem Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2956 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Braselton

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4286 Water Mill Drive
4286 Water Mill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2836 sqft
Ready to move in Fabulous 5 BR/3 Ba plus enormous loft for study room or entertainment room. Formal Living with open foyer! Dining room with plenty of spaces for guests.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
827 Wellford Avenue
827 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Brand new craftsman style home! Main level includes kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Updated vinyl plank flooring, dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2534 Morgan Place Drive
2534 Morgan Place Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1818 sqft
A brand new unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. The townhouse is conveniently located close to Mall of GA. A few minutes away from a myriad of shops, a theater and many restaurants. Highways I-985 /I-85 are close by.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3474 Hidden Shoals Rd
3474 Hidden Shoals Road Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,095
5754 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 BR, 5 BA home w/large master on main. Largedining room w/with eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and stone counters. Thishome features finished terrace level, complete w/theater room.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Ivy Farm Court
3432 Ivy Farm Ct, Hall County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Move in ready! Beautiful like new house with guest suite on main with full bath. Great Rm Opens to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, walk-in pantry & mud rm with valet & opt. cubbies. Separate Breakfast.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6627 Autumn Ridge Way
6627 Autumn Ridge Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1505 sqft
POPULAR GRAY MYST MODEL IN AWARD WINNING ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! 2 BRMS/2 BATHS, STUDY OR 3RD BRM + SUNROOM OVERLOOKING SMALL POND W/FOUNTAIN, NEW CUSTOM PATIO! EAT-IN KIT W/GLAZED CABINETS, SS APPL, UPGRADED SAMSUNG

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
714 Wellford Ave
714 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2310 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ABERCORN FLOORPLAN. SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH TILE BACKSPLASH AND LARGE CENTER ISLAND.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Ivy Mill Drive
2720 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1941 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
382 Cross Creek Place
382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
306 Meadow Lane
306 Meadow Lane, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Welcome to This Delightful Cape Cod Radiates Charm and has been Completely Renovated Inside and Out! *New 30 Year Architectural Shingle Roof *New Siding *New HVAC *New Water Heater *New Flooring *New Lighting Fixtures *New Kitchen Appliances *Fresh
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Braselton, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Braselton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

