/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Southland Drive
106 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, GA
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Sumner Drive
135 Sumner Ct, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1593 sqft
Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3BR 2.5Bath in Pecan Bluff! - Available 06/01/2020 - Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3 Bedrooms with 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 V F W Dr
118 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1336 sqft
118 VFW drive - Property Id: 274183 This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is in a great location in Oconee County! It is just a short drive away from downtown Watkinsville. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1030 Stone Shoals Ct.
1030 Stone, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
1030 Stone Shoals Ct. Available 08/04/20 3 BR, 2 BA House - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. This house offers a large fenced in backyard and a two car garage. (RLNE4854875)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 VFW Drive
100 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
100 VFW Drive Available 06/29/20 100 VFW Drive - AVAILABLE June/July 2020! - Great 3/2 close to beautiful downtown Watkinsville. Large bonus room and spacious back yard. Available late June/July 2020. (RLNE4786534)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 VFW Drive
192 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1175 sqft
192 VFW Dr in Watkinsville - Available NOW - Clean and cute 3/2 in Watkinsville. Available NOW. Recently renovated. Only 1 pet allowed - must be under 35 lbs, over 2 yrs old, spayed/neutered, on flea control. (RLNE4718510)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2016 sqft
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Single-Family Home in Watkinsville - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. Lawn is maintained for the residents. (RLNE2673817)
Results within 1 mile of Watkinsville
1 of 19
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Watkinsville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Oak Bend
54 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kingswood
11 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2791 Greensboro Highway
2791 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2364 sqft
3 Bedroom Home On A Beautiful Lot in Oconee - Available June 1, 2020! Sitting on a beautiful lot this 3 bedroom 2 bath house is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
2505 W Broad St 924
2505 West Broad Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Price Mill Rd
5500 Price Mill Road, Bishop, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1996 sqft
5500 Price Mill Rd - Location Location Don't miss out on this beautiful ranch home located in Oconee County. This home has 3 bedrooms/2 bath and a huge mud room. Hard wood floors through out, high ceilings, and fire place. (RLNE5767715)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abbey West
1 Unit Available
104 Tamara Court
104 Tamara Court, Athens, GA
4BR 3.5BA TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION - 4BR/3.5 BA Town home in Tamara Hills is in perfect location... Halfway between downtown/campus, the Mall/shopping/Dining, and close to 316.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Clarke Drive
115 Clarke Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Hunters Run Road
138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
138 Hunters Run Road Available 08/06/20 LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
195 Woodstone Dr.
195 Woodstone Court, Athens, GA
195 Woodstone Dr. Available 08/04/20 195 Woodstone Dr. - Preleasing for August 2020 - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom condo in the Riverbend area. Located on UGA bus line and minutes from campus, Five Points and Eastside shopping and dining.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
1675 S. Milledge Ave
1675 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA
1675 S. Milledge Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Five Points Home - Available August - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath home in the heart of Five Points is a gem! With great natural light and large rooms, this home is perfect for hosting friends.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
178 Dan's Way
178 Dans Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
178 Dan's Way Available 08/04/20 178 Dan's Way - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - This rental is in excellent, like new shape with hardwood floors throughout.