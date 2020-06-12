Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Southland Drive
106 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, GA
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Sumner Drive
135 Sumner Ct, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1593 sqft
Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3BR 2.5Bath in Pecan Bluff! - Available 06/01/2020 - Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3 Bedrooms with 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 V F W Dr
118 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1336 sqft
118 VFW drive - Property Id: 274183 This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is in a great location in Oconee County! It is just a short drive away from downtown Watkinsville. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1030 Stone Shoals Ct.
1030 Stone, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
1030 Stone Shoals Ct. Available 08/04/20 3 BR, 2 BA House - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. This house offers a large fenced in backyard and a two car garage. (RLNE4854875)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 VFW Drive
100 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
100 VFW Drive Available 06/29/20 100 VFW Drive - AVAILABLE June/July 2020! - Great 3/2 close to beautiful downtown Watkinsville. Large bonus room and spacious back yard. Available late June/July 2020. (RLNE4786534)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 VFW Drive
192 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1175 sqft
192 VFW Dr in Watkinsville - Available NOW - Clean and cute 3/2 in Watkinsville. Available NOW. Recently renovated. Only 1 pet allowed - must be under 35 lbs, over 2 yrs old, spayed/neutered, on flea control. (RLNE4718510)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2016 sqft
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Single-Family Home in Watkinsville - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. Lawn is maintained for the residents. (RLNE2673817)
Results within 1 mile of Watkinsville

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Watkinsville
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Oak Bend
54 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kingswood
11 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2791 Greensboro Highway
2791 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2364 sqft
3 Bedroom Home On A Beautiful Lot in Oconee - Available June 1, 2020! Sitting on a beautiful lot this 3 bedroom 2 bath house is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
2505 W Broad St 924
2505 West Broad Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Price Mill Rd
5500 Price Mill Road, Bishop, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1996 sqft
5500 Price Mill Rd - Location Location Don't miss out on this beautiful ranch home located in Oconee County. This home has 3 bedrooms/2 bath and a huge mud room. Hard wood floors through out, high ceilings, and fire place. (RLNE5767715)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abbey West
1 Unit Available
104 Tamara Court
104 Tamara Court, Athens, GA
4BR 3.5BA TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION - 4BR/3.5 BA Town home in Tamara Hills is in perfect location... Halfway between downtown/campus, the Mall/shopping/Dining, and close to 316.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Clarke Drive
115 Clarke Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Hunters Run Road
138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
138 Hunters Run Road Available 08/06/20 LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
195 Woodstone Dr.
195 Woodstone Court, Athens, GA
195 Woodstone Dr. Available 08/04/20 195 Woodstone Dr. - Preleasing for August 2020 - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom condo in the Riverbend area. Located on UGA bus line and minutes from campus, Five Points and Eastside shopping and dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
1675 S. Milledge Ave
1675 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA
1675 S. Milledge Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Five Points Home - Available August - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath home in the heart of Five Points is a gem! With great natural light and large rooms, this home is perfect for hosting friends.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
178 Dan's Way
178 Dans Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
178 Dan's Way Available 08/04/20 178 Dan's Way - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - This rental is in excellent, like new shape with hardwood floors throughout.

