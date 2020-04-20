1806 Wesleyan Lane

Amenities

Live on the water in the gorgeous Cevera Lakes subdivision! Check out the lake views from indoors in the sunroom or porch or enjoy the outdoors on your back deck or dock on the lake. This four-sided brick home boasts trey ceiling great room, and separate dining room & eat-in kitchen with hardwoods. Huge owner's suite on the main floor has trey ceiling in the bedroom, & double closets, double vanity, & separate shower & garden tub in bathroom. There's also two additional bedrooms and one additional bathroom on the main. Upstairs, you'll find two more large bedrooms & one bath. Downstairs in the basement, there's a living space, exercise room, rec room, plus another bedroom & full bath.



