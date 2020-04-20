All apartments in Walton County
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

1806 Wesleyan Lane

1806 Wesleyan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Wesleyan Lane, Walton County, GA 30655

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
24hr maintenance
Live on the water in the gorgeous Cevera Lakes subdivision! Check out the lake views from indoors in the sunroom or porch or enjoy the outdoors on your back deck or dock on the lake. This four-sided brick home boasts trey ceiling great room, and separate dining room & eat-in kitchen with hardwoods. Huge owner's suite on the main floor has trey ceiling in the bedroom, & double closets, double vanity, & separate shower & garden tub in bathroom. There's also two additional bedrooms and one additional bathroom on the main. Upstairs, you'll find two more large bedrooms & one bath. Downstairs in the basement, there's a living space, exercise room, rec room, plus another bedroom & full bath.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have any available units?
1806 Wesleyan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
What amenities does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have?
Some of 1806 Wesleyan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Wesleyan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Wesleyan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Wesleyan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Wesleyan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane offer parking?
No, 1806 Wesleyan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Wesleyan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have a pool?
No, 1806 Wesleyan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1806 Wesleyan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Wesleyan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Wesleyan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Wesleyan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
