Union City, GA
8561 Lakemeadow Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

8561 Lakemeadow Dr

8561 Lakemeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Union City
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8561 Lakemeadow Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WIDE, OPEN & SPACIOUS! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Union City! - Enjoy Plenty of Space for You & Your Family in this Roomy 3 Bedroom Home! Features Corner Brick Fireplace in the Living Room, Kitchen has pass-thru Breakfast Bar & Appliances included, Master has Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath has Dual Vanities and Separate Shower & Tub, and a 2-Door Garage! In a convenient location as well - only 10 minutes from I-85!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't delay on this gem! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE5120362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have any available units?
8561 Lakemeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have?
Some of 8561 Lakemeadow Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8561 Lakemeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8561 Lakemeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8561 Lakemeadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8561 Lakemeadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8561 Lakemeadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
