Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You will love this conveniently located townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, low maintenance, ceiling fans throughout, new carpet, nice sized master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bathroom with two separate vanities and a separate shower and tub, spacious laundry room with an extra storage closet and dedicated parking,

Don't miss out!



For more information, including qualifications, and to schedule a viewing, please visit our website, www.realand.com.