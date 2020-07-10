All apartments in Union City
7250 Oakley Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:50 AM

7250 Oakley Court

7250 Oakley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7250 Oakley Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do you like convenient townhome living? Then this property is for you. Nice wood laminate flooring gives the first floor a warm effect. Bright kitchen with all white cabinets.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Oakley Court have any available units?
7250 Oakley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7250 Oakley Court currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Oakley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Oakley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Oakley Court is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Oakley Court offer parking?
No, 7250 Oakley Court does not offer parking.
Does 7250 Oakley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 Oakley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Oakley Court have a pool?
No, 7250 Oakley Court does not have a pool.
Does 7250 Oakley Court have accessible units?
No, 7250 Oakley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Oakley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7250 Oakley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7250 Oakley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7250 Oakley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

