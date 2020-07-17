All apartments in Union City
Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:42 AM

6770 Burkhead Drive

6770 Burkhead Drive · (678) 400-3224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6770 Burkhead Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,260

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
You'll love sitting by the cozy fireplace in the living room, and cooking is a breeze in this open kitchen which boasts tile countertops and a window over the sink for plenty of natural light. The ceramic tile flooring throughout the home makes it easy to clean, and the fully fenced backyard allows plenty of space for playing or relaxing , great for pet lovers! Home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Spacious, open and airy ranch on large lot.

Please go to www.rently.com to register to view the property.

** Renters Warehouse does not advertise on Facebook or Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or make payment through a 3rd party such as Western Union, Apple pay, Venmo or CashApp. The owner will NEVER contact a prospective tenants directly.***.

For more details to include application steps, contact
Venetta Gipson vgipson@renterswarehouse.com or (404) 645-1659. Ask me about out one month FREE rent promotion. 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Burkhead Drive have any available units?
6770 Burkhead Drive has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6770 Burkhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Burkhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Burkhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6770 Burkhead Drive offer parking?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6770 Burkhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Burkhead Drive have a pool?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6770 Burkhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Burkhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6770 Burkhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6770 Burkhead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
