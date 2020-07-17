6770 Burkhead Drive

Amenities

You'll love sitting by the cozy fireplace in the living room, and cooking is a breeze in this open kitchen which boasts tile countertops and a window over the sink for plenty of natural light. The ceramic tile flooring throughout the home makes it easy to clean, and the fully fenced backyard allows plenty of space for playing or relaxing , great for pet lovers! Home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Spacious, open and airy ranch on large lot.



Please go to www.rently.com to register to view the property.



** Renters Warehouse does not advertise on Facebook or Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or make payment through a 3rd party such as Western Union, Apple pay, Venmo or CashApp. The owner will NEVER contact a prospective tenants directly.***.



For more details to include application steps, contact

Venetta Gipson vgipson@renterswarehouse.com or (404) 645-1659. Ask me about out one month FREE rent promotion.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.