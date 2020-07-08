All apartments in Union City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6454 Raymond Drive

6454 Raymond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6454 Raymond Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
KEY WORKS FOR BACK DOOR!
Wow! Come check out this beautifully redone 2 bed, 1 bath unit while it lasts. Home has been completely updated with a new hard surfaced flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated appliances and updated bathroom and much more! Home has a large open concept living / kitchen area and 2 spacious bedrooms. Home has newer systems and a new roof so tenants shouldn't have to worry about maintenance!

Unit on the right is occupied and not to be disturbed!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 Raymond Drive have any available units?
6454 Raymond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6454 Raymond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Raymond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Raymond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6454 Raymond Drive offer parking?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6454 Raymond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Raymond Drive have a pool?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6454 Raymond Drive have accessible units?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Raymond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 Raymond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6454 Raymond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

