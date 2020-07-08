6443 Abercorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come tour this Beautifully RENOVATED Townhome! 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout on the main. NEW Carpet in Bedrooms. Cozy Kitchen. Spacious living area w/ FIREPLACE, WET BAR and access to FENCED PATIO. Dining area. Half bath. Top level features spacious Master bedroom w/ dual closets and Full bath. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ Full bath. Laundry room in hall. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson