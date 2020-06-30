All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
6332 Hickory Lane Circle
6332 Hickory Lane Circle

6332 Hickory Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Corner Townhome in Union City! - Don't Miss This Beautiful Spot! This lovely home greets you with a 2-Story Foyer & includes Kitchen with appliances, 3 Bedrooms upstairs, and 1 Bedroom on the main floor. Conveniently located only minutes from plenty of restaurants, shopping, and easy access to I-85! Don't delay - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle have any available units?
6332 Hickory Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6332 Hickory Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Hickory Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Hickory Lane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle offer parking?
No, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 Hickory Lane Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6332 Hickory Lane Circle has units with air conditioning.

