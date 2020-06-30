6332 Hickory Lane Circle

Amenities

air conditioning

Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Corner Townhome in Union City! - Don't Miss This Beautiful Spot! This lovely home greets you with a 2-Story Foyer & includes Kitchen with appliances, 3 Bedrooms upstairs, and 1 Bedroom on the main floor. Conveniently located only minutes from plenty of restaurants, shopping, and easy access to I-85! Don't delay - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5612955)