6122 Hickory Lane Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space! The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a private bath with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.