Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:58 PM

6122 Hickory Lane Drive

6122 Hickory Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6122 Hickory Lane Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space! The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a private bath with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have any available units?
6122 Hickory Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have?
Some of 6122 Hickory Lane Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Hickory Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Hickory Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Hickory Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 Hickory Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6122 Hickory Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
