5325 Rosewood Pl

Amenities
Beautiful executive home in golf course community! Hardwoods on main floor with upgraded carpet. Gourmet kitchen with Whirlpool Gold SS appliances, granite counter tops, island, breakfast area and keeping room. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom suite with two sided fireplace, try ceilings. Huge walk-in closet that opens to laundry room. Large master bath with solid surface counters and tile. Intercom through out home. Internal and external security system with cameras
Deposit is 1st and last rent negotiable Read Less