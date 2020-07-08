All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5325 Rosewood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5325 Rosewood Pl
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

5325 Rosewood Pl

5325 Rosewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5325 Rosewood Place, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful executive home in golf course community! Hardwoods on main floor with upgraded carpet. Gourmet kitchen with Whirlpool Gold SS appliances, granite counter tops, island, breakfast area and keeping room. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom suite with two sided fireplace, try ceilings. Huge walk-in closet that opens to laundry room. Large master bath with solid surface counters and tile. Intercom through out home. Internal and external security system with cameras

Deposit is 1st and last rent negotiable Read Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Rosewood Pl have any available units?
5325 Rosewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5325 Rosewood Pl have?
Some of 5325 Rosewood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Rosewood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Rosewood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Rosewood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Rosewood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Rosewood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Rosewood Pl offers parking.
Does 5325 Rosewood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 Rosewood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Rosewood Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Rosewood Pl has a pool.
Does 5325 Rosewood Pl have accessible units?
No, 5325 Rosewood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Rosewood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Rosewood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Rosewood Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5325 Rosewood Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College