5325 Rosewood Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful executive home in golf course community! Hardwoods on main floor with upgraded carpet. Gourmet kitchen with Whirlpool Gold SS appliances, granite counter tops, island, breakfast area and keeping room. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom suite with two sided fireplace, try ceilings. Huge walk-in closet that opens to laundry room. Large master bath with solid surface counters and tile. Intercom through out home. Internal and external security system with cameras



Deposit is 1st and last rent negotiable Read Less