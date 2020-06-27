All apartments in Union City
4639 Tartan Court

Location

4639 Tartan Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Excellent Fenced and Wooded Ranch In Quiet Area - Property Id: 134514

Ranch, Cozy 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kicthen with Breakfast area, Big Master-Living Room, Private-Screened Porch Room at the back; Recently remodeled with new laminate, paint and creamic tiles in Entrance Foyer, KItchens and Bath Rooms. All rooms have windows are nergy efficient, have 2-inch plantation blinds and good day-light access. Home washer dryer hookup and a two car attached garage. House is fenced and in a quiet cul-desac area, minimal traffic, close to bus line and major highways and Atlanta Airport. Also this home is close to local schools, points of interest, MARTA and the interstate. Bring your personal touch to this wonderful home! All applicants with excellent rental history, income, inclusing those with Housing Assiatance Vouchers (Section 8) are welcome !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134514
Property Id 134514

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4994620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

