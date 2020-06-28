All apartments in Union City
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

4525 Ravenwood Place

4525 Ravenwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Ravenwood Place, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Covenanted Community! - *CALL FOR ALARM CODE Charming 2 Bedroom Corner Unit in the Ravenwood Subdivision - perfect for you and yours! Features Open Living Room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Bright Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of storage, Master with on-suite bath, Attached Garage, and MORE! All located in a well-kept, covenanted community!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't miss out on this one! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

*Please note this home has a security alarm - please make sure you have this code as well AFTER registering to view & BEFORE viewing. Thank you for your interest!

(RLNE3748889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Ravenwood Place have any available units?
4525 Ravenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4525 Ravenwood Place have?
Some of 4525 Ravenwood Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Ravenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Ravenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Ravenwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Ravenwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Ravenwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Ravenwood Place offers parking.
Does 4525 Ravenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Ravenwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Ravenwood Place have a pool?
No, 4525 Ravenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Ravenwood Place have accessible units?
No, 4525 Ravenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Ravenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Ravenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Ravenwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4525 Ravenwood Place has units with air conditioning.
