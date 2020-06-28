3301 Sapphire Court

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom has plenty of space and style that you are looking for in a home! For added curb appeal, a side access garage is available to protect your car(s) from the harsh weather conditions. The living room features a wood burning fireplace ideal for those chilly winters! The kitchen is fully loaded with granite counter tops, stylish fixtures, and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to cook in style! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.