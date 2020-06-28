All apartments in Union City
3301 Sapphire Court

3301 Sapphire Court · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Sapphire Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom has plenty of space and style that you are looking for in a home! For added curb appeal, a side access garage is available to protect your car(s) from the harsh weather conditions. The living room features a wood burning fireplace ideal for those chilly winters! The kitchen is fully loaded with granite counter tops, stylish fixtures, and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to cook in style! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Sapphire Court have any available units?
3301 Sapphire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 3301 Sapphire Court have?
Some of 3301 Sapphire Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Sapphire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Sapphire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Sapphire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Sapphire Court is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Sapphire Court offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Sapphire Court offers parking.
Does 3301 Sapphire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Sapphire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Sapphire Court have a pool?
No, 3301 Sapphire Court does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Sapphire Court have accessible units?
No, 3301 Sapphire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Sapphire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Sapphire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Sapphire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Sapphire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
