Union City, GA
1455 Maple Valley Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

1455 Maple Valley Court

1455 Maple Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1455 Maple Valley Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All new carpeting installed in the charming townhome in Union City. All ELECTRIC TOO! This home features one bedroom and one full bath on the main level. Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms on the second floor.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams on other websites.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Maple Valley Court have any available units?
1455 Maple Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 1455 Maple Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Maple Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Maple Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 Maple Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 1455 Maple Valley Court offer parking?
No, 1455 Maple Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 1455 Maple Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Maple Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Maple Valley Court have a pool?
No, 1455 Maple Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Maple Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 1455 Maple Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Maple Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 Maple Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1455 Maple Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1455 Maple Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
