1455 Maple Valley Court

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All new carpeting installed in the charming townhome in Union City. All ELECTRIC TOO! This home features one bedroom and one full bath on the main level. Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms on the second floor.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams on other websites.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.