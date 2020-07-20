All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 30 2019

1445 Maple Valley Ct

1445 Maple Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Maple Valley Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE APRIL 30TH**

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome!

This townhome has a family room/dining area combo, huge master suite, spacious walk-in closet throughout the home, beautiful kitchen with view into the family room, and 1 car garage.

Schools: C Gullatt Elementary; Bear Creek Middle; Creekside High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct have any available units?
1445 Maple Valley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 1445 Maple Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Maple Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Maple Valley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Maple Valley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Maple Valley Ct offers parking.
Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Maple Valley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 1445 Maple Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 1445 Maple Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Maple Valley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Maple Valley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Maple Valley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

