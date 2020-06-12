/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
370 Michael Rd Available 07/19/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
215 Winfair Drive
215 Winfair Drive, Tyrone, GA
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS **Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
102 Beresford Rd
102 Beresford Road, Tyrone, GA
After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newfield Dr
110 Newfield Road, Tyrone, GA
Expansive 5-bedroom home w/ formal living/dining room areas. Large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, built-in appliances, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, & tile backsplash.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
124 Line Creek Way
124 Line Creek Way, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2091 sqft
LET THE SUN SHINE IN on this Bright OPEN VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH TONS OF WINDOWS ** This spacious gem of a home w/3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms is open and bright just waiting for you.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
135 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1435 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Harvest Trce
107 Harvest Trace, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Spacious Ranch in Convenient, Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 292074 Spacious ranch-style home in a favorable location. Both bathrooms upgraded and remodeled in 2018.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3844 Roses Trail
3844 Roses Trl, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1716 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Turnbridge Cir
229 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
229 Turnbridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Executive Home - A very spacious and beautiful home with many upgrades. Over 300 sq. ft. of living space with a very open floor plan. Master bedroom on the main floor.