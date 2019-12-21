111 Kenmare Row

Amenities
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 4 full, 1 partial
Sq Footage N/A
Parking 3 dedicated
Pet Policy Negotiable
Security Deposit $2495
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful home with finished basement in Lake Windsong! The home features a master on the main, spacious granite & stainless kitchen open to the fireside fam-room, breakfast room, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs, finished basement to include an additional fam-room, bedroom and bath, 3 car garage, huge rocking chair front porch, large deck and huge fenced backyard. Hardwood, tile and heavy trim throughout! Neighborhood amenities include clubhouse, tennis courts, pool and 14 acre lake. Stunning home and excellent neighborhood!