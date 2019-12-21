All apartments in Tyrone
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
111 Kenmare Row
Last updated December 21 2019 at 9:47 AM

111 Kenmare Row

111 Kenmare Row · No Longer Available
Location

111 Kenmare Row, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 4 full, 1 partial
Sq Footage N/A
Parking 3 dedicated
Pet Policy Negotiable
Security Deposit $2495

DESCRIPTION

Beautiful home with finished basement in Lake Windsong! The home features a master on the main, spacious granite & stainless kitchen open to the fireside fam-room, breakfast room, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs, finished basement to include an additional fam-room, bedroom and bath, 3 car garage, huge rocking chair front porch, large deck and huge fenced backyard. Hardwood, tile and heavy trim throughout! Neighborhood amenities include clubhouse, tennis courts, pool and 14 acre lake. Stunning home and excellent neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Kenmare Row have any available units?
111 Kenmare Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 111 Kenmare Row have?
Some of 111 Kenmare Row's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Kenmare Row currently offering any rent specials?
111 Kenmare Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Kenmare Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Kenmare Row is pet friendly.
Does 111 Kenmare Row offer parking?
Yes, 111 Kenmare Row offers parking.
Does 111 Kenmare Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Kenmare Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Kenmare Row have a pool?
Yes, 111 Kenmare Row has a pool.
Does 111 Kenmare Row have accessible units?
No, 111 Kenmare Row does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Kenmare Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Kenmare Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Kenmare Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Kenmare Row does not have units with air conditioning.

