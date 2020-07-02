All apartments in Tucker
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

2729 Imperial Hills Drive

2729 Imperial Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Imperial Hills Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout and 2-car garage. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Separate living and dining rooms, family room w/fireplace & sunroom. Laundry room w/washer/dryer. Unfinished basement includes a workshop area. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Pets negotiable w/fee. No Section 8. No Smokers. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and cares for lawn. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Security deposit due immediately upon app acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive have any available units?
2729 Imperial Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive have?
Some of 2729 Imperial Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Imperial Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Imperial Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Imperial Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Imperial Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Imperial Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 Imperial Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2729 Imperial Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2729 Imperial Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Imperial Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Imperial Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

