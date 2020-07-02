2729 Imperial Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout and 2-car garage. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Separate living and dining rooms, family room w/fireplace & sunroom. Laundry room w/washer/dryer. Unfinished basement includes a workshop area. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Pets negotiable w/fee. No Section 8. No Smokers. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and cares for lawn. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Security deposit due immediately upon app acceptance.