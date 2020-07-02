2729 Imperial Hills Drive

Amenities
Spacious brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout and 2-car garage. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Separate living and dining rooms, family room w/fireplace & sunroom. Laundry room w/washer/dryer. Unfinished basement includes a workshop area. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Pets negotiable w/fee. No Section 8. No Smokers. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and cares for lawn. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Security deposit due immediately upon app acceptance.