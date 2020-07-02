All apartments in Tucker
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

1740 Samaria Trail

1740 Samaria Trail
Location

1740 Samaria Trail, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Ranch in Tucker minutes to I-285. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. Original hardwood floors in formal Living Room, Dining Room and all bedrooms. Laminate flooring in Kitchen, breakfast, and Family Room. Tile floors in both bathrooms. New gas stove and stainless steel refrigerator and tile backsplash in Kitchen. Family Room has built-in bookcases and open to updated Kitchen/breakfast room. French doors to generously sized covered patio and private wooded back yard. Master bedroom with ensuite full Bath. Master has shower only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Samaria Trail have any available units?
1740 Samaria Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Samaria Trail have?
Some of 1740 Samaria Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Samaria Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Samaria Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Samaria Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Samaria Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1740 Samaria Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Samaria Trail offers parking.
Does 1740 Samaria Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Samaria Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Samaria Trail have a pool?
No, 1740 Samaria Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Samaria Trail have accessible units?
No, 1740 Samaria Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Samaria Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Samaria Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

