1740 Samaria Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Ranch in Tucker minutes to I-285. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. Original hardwood floors in formal Living Room, Dining Room and all bedrooms. Laminate flooring in Kitchen, breakfast, and Family Room. Tile floors in both bathrooms. New gas stove and stainless steel refrigerator and tile backsplash in Kitchen. Family Room has built-in bookcases and open to updated Kitchen/breakfast room. French doors to generously sized covered patio and private wooded back yard. Master bedroom with ensuite full Bath. Master has shower only.