Sugar Hill, GA
954 Sugar Crossing Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:05 PM

954 Sugar Crossing Lane

954 Sugar Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

954 Sugar Crossing Lane, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location 9 miles from Buford Dam, 4 miles from Buford. 1 mile from shopping and Elementary School. Private backyard, screened porch. Split Bedroom plan, large master with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower. Pergo floors in family room and dining room, tiled baths and kitchen.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have any available units?
954 Sugar Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have?
Some of 954 Sugar Crossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Sugar Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
954 Sugar Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Sugar Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane offer parking?
No, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Sugar Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 Sugar Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
