5657 Riverside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Newly painted w/tile floors 4/3 home w/tons of living space! Large Family room w/vaulted ceiling, a wall of windows, and decorative fireplace. Stunning kitchen w/ white cabinetry, appliances, solid surface counters, and pass-thru. Rocking chair front porch & back deck overlooking a large wooded yard. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood, great location and schools & easy access to the Mall of Georgia!Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.Smoking: NoYear Built: 1993Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: 1700

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.