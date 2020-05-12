All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

Location

5657 Riverside Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!!***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Newly painted w/tile floors 4/3 home w/tons of living space! Large Family room w/vaulted ceiling, a wall of windows, and decorative fireplace. Stunning kitchen w/ white cabinetry, appliances, solid surface counters, and pass-thru. Rocking chair front porch & back deck overlooking a large wooded yard. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood, great location and schools & easy access to the Mall of Georgia!Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.Smoking: NoYear Built: 1993Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: 1700
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Riverside Drive have any available units?
5657 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 5657 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5657 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5657 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5657 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5657 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
