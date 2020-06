Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Great neighborhood, Close to 85, 985, and 400 - Property Id: 107099



Great neighborhood, Close to 85, 985, and 400 Rent includes Internet, and yard maintenance! Great home for any respectful, hard working people. New appliances, carpet and hardwoods. First and last due at signing. Text Bryan at 6789230006 for more information or to set up a time to see the house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107099

Property Id 107099



(RLNE4776013)