Sugar Hill, GA
1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court
1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court

1635 Hollow Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Hollow Brook Court, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous home for entertaining & 1.5 miles from the City of Sugar Hill. Beautiful Home 3 BR 2.5 BA. This well-appointed home in the friendly neighborhood! Located in top rated Lanier school district. Kitchen has a beautiful backslash, granite counters, and a spacious island for those entertaining nights. Hardwoods. Carpet in the living room. Upstairs houses the master bedroom and master bath with double vanities and separate shower, three large extra bedrooms and the laundry room. No Pets or Smoking Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have any available units?
1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have?
Some of 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court currently offering any rent specials?
1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court pet-friendly?
No, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court offer parking?
Yes, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court offers parking.
Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have a pool?
No, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court does not have a pool.
Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have accessible units?
No, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court does not have units with air conditioning.
