1635 HOLLOW BROOK Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Gorgeous home for entertaining & 1.5 miles from the City of Sugar Hill. Beautiful Home 3 BR 2.5 BA. This well-appointed home in the friendly neighborhood! Located in top rated Lanier school district. Kitchen has a beautiful backslash, granite counters, and a spacious island for those entertaining nights. Hardwoods. Carpet in the living room. Upstairs houses the master bedroom and master bath with double vanities and separate shower, three large extra bedrooms and the laundry room. No Pets or Smoking Allowed.