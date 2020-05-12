1409 Avalon Creek Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/866d2f3000 ----
Like new 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with huge loft area available now in the new Primrose subdivision. This beautiful home has granite countertops, tons of space, and is ready for you to move in now. Small dogs are the only pets allowed (no exceptions) and pets do require additional deposit, approval fee, and monthly pet rent. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance except for weed control and fertilizer which are provided by the owner.
2 Car Garage
Breakfast Area
Disposal
Double Vanity
Granite Countertops
Large Bonus Room
Laundry Room
Range/Oven
Small Dogs Ok