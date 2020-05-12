All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 1409 Avalon Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
1409 Avalon Creek Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Avalon Creek Rd

1409 Avalon Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1409 Avalon Creek Rd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/866d2f3000 ----
Like new 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with huge loft area available now in the new Primrose subdivision. This beautiful home has granite countertops, tons of space, and is ready for you to move in now. Small dogs are the only pets allowed (no exceptions) and pets do require additional deposit, approval fee, and monthly pet rent. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance except for weed control and fertilizer which are provided by the owner.

2 Car Garage
Breakfast Area
Disposal
Double Vanity
Granite Countertops
Large Bonus Room
Laundry Room
Range/Oven
Small Dogs Ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have any available units?
1409 Avalon Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have?
Some of 1409 Avalon Creek Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Avalon Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Avalon Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Avalon Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Avalon Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 Avalon Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University