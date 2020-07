Amenities

One Level Living and Level driveway. Level Back and front yard.Open and bright Kitchen, Open to family Room. Split Bedroom Plan. Master suite has Large Walk in closet & separate Tub and Shower A well loved home and perfect for stepless living. The rent fee is included lawn care No carpet inside and All Hardwood floor and nice finished sun room. Landlord will replace all main hardwood floor and touch up paint before new tenant move in.